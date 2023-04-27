An unusual barber has gone viral after posting a video to show how he gives customers accurate haircuts

In the video he posted on TikTok, the man calculated how he would carve the hair correctly

While some TikTok users find his method funny, others praised him for aiming at accuracy in his work

A barber who uses Mathematical figures to calculate hairstyles has gone viral on TikTok.

In an interesting video on the TikTok handle of @geometric_cuts, the barber used a pencil to write figures on the customer's head.

The barber used geometry hair to measure for accuracy. Photo credit: TikTok/@geometric_cuts.

He also made use of a ruler and a protractor with which he measured angles and ruled the edges.

Methodical barber uses geometry tools to measure hair

He had finished styling the hair but paid a lot of attention to the front when he was carving it.

Also, he drew the angles and marked them clearly, setting out where and where his clipper would and would not touch.

After ruling and measuring with the geometry equipment, he used a pencil to write out the figures.

He is not the first barber to use an unusual method. An earlier video of a barber using a mathematics set had gone viral on social media. In the video, the barber is seen using a compass as well as a triangular ruler to carve the sideburns.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

The man's method and dedication to his work have stunned fans, who took the comment section to praise him.

@Sharick said:

"Do you mean Maths is everywhere?"

@colonel_kenya asked:

"Where are you located? I want to feel geometric making sense in my head since it didn't back in school."

@user2125591334883 commented:

"Those who never liked maths."

@user530343028504 said:

"He was a maths teacher in his past life."

@unusual Queen commented:

"Why not become a math teacher

@Mmercii167 said:

"Thought math would not apply in life now I confirm."

@Princess commented:

"Na now I understand the power of the almighty formula, I thought we all agreed it’s useless."

@ndumisosithole833 said:

"So this is why Maths is important."

