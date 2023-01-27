A video showing a procession filled with white people as they chanted traditional prayers to a Yoruba god has gone viral

The oyinbo people all stood with some of them carrying calabashes filled with ritual materials on their heads

Many Nigerians were very surprised that foreigners are even more interested in their culture than them

A short video shared by @asayorubatv has shown the moment white people performed rituals as they worshipped a Yoruba god.

Many people were surprised that they spoke Yoruba while chanting. Some of the people in the procession had calabashes on their heads.

Nigerians were amazed seeing twhite folks chant in Yoruba language. Photo source: TikTok/@asayorubatv

Source: UGC

Oyinbo people worship Yoruba god

A woman who was in front of the group had a small traditional mortar on her head. People said it is a good thing that Yoruba culture is being promoted.

There were those who said if Nigerians were not careful and learned their cultures, foreigners would be their teachers in the future. The owner of the video said:

"Remaining little time they are coming to teach us our own culture and our government will accept it."

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 33,000 likes with more than 1,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

SML said:

"I am Igbo and I am happy to see this, love to all our Yoruba brothers, here in Nigeria and everywhere."

Pablo said:

"No wonder I de bill my clients dem de reply me with just de play."

Ola real said:

"See client you mail wire check for."

nelsonwater said:

"If yahoo boys scam all this one then go hear am I no even such say JuJu go work for them no wonder Yahoo hard now client don go location."

Victoria Smith8175 said:

"Wait ooo no be my client dey front or na my eyes dey pain me."

user9123040366819 said:

"They respect what we don't!!!!"

Buxy said:

"Omo client don do ritual pass Nigeria na to bill us remain."

princedanzy said:

"Na my picker wear white so. This guy no dey hear word. How I go collect my last transaction now."

Source: Legit.ng