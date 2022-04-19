An Oyinbo bride has been seen in a viral video dishing Yoruba dance moves as she prepares for her traditional engagement

The bride is set to marry a Nigerian man and was being taught how to dance like a Yoruba lady during a rehearsal

The video of her hilarious performance has attracted funny comments and loud laughter on social media

An Oyinbo lady who is set to be married to a Nigerian man has been seen in a video preparing for the traditional engagement event.

The lady was being taught how to perform Yoruba dance steps and it was captured in an interesting video.

The bride learns how to do Yoruba dance steps. Photo credit: @blissful_union.

Source: Instagram

She learns how to bend and dance

The video showed her bending down and swinging her waist sideways, showing just how fast she could learn.

She was dressed in beautiful Yoruba attire that made her look completely ready for the traditional event.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Instagram took to the comment section of the post shared by @blissful_union to react to it in different ways. Here are a few of the reactions:

@nimmybronze said:

"Nice work momma."

@agbeke1234 commented:

"Hian. Sister is on fast forward."

@tai_bath said:

"Your outfit is soooo beautiful."

