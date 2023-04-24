A young man who made his car come to him using his phone has gone viral on Instagram

In the video the man literally said he was going to make his car come to him and he did that effortlessly

The clip showed when the car came all the way from a location and stopped close to where he stood

A young man who owned a car that could be automated to come to its owner has shown how it worked.

In the video, the man pressed some command on his phone and the car began to move close to him, it stopped when it eventually reached where he was standing.

Car automatically comes to the owner. Photo credit: @tundednut Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Automated car

The man who was also captivated by it smiled as he expressed how advanced technology has become in the 21st century.

He said in 2023 cars can now come to its owner which was refreshing and creative at the same time.

Many social media users who saw the video said they would want to have such a car when they can finally afford it, others simply marveled at the car and what it could do.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@only1d33di reacted:

"2023 we're doing Something different& our car Come to us nOW < NBL."

@anniesxclusive said:

"I and my household will never be poor amen."

@hairmonybeautyclinic wrote:

"All of this will not matter in heaven."

@johnbull3140 said:

"I'll never be poor in my life."

@iamaskala_g also wrote:

"Please ooh I need Toyota Corolla, 2008 model, Duty free, Custom paper, with Carmon blue pink color and a touch of red, with 4 cylinder, Big light and small TYRE, the fuel consumption should be minimal and the location should be Abuja Biko. I want to use it and drive bolt."

@umalistifanus commented:

"Omo i will never be poor."

@nasty_perry_ also said:

"@teslamotors go SOon take over the world."

@offeciallauretta also reacted:

"This life make money El."

@karaokewithknaci also commented:

"Make I chop first."

@ifeanyigodson also said:

"I ain't walking to the car no more."

