A short video has shown the face of the man behind the "I could have killed a lot" voiceover in many skit videos

The man winked at the camera when as a young man who was filming him could not stop laughing

Many people who saw the video wondered what prompted him to make the expression, as some said he is now popular

A short video captured the moment a man, @icouldhave_killalot, whose voice is behind the popular "I could have killed a lot" expression showed his recent face.

The man's expression has been used as a voiceover in several skit videos. An earlier clip of the man using the expression during an interview was also shared.

The man was all smile in a new video. Photo source: @icouldhave_killalot

Source: TikTok

Man became a celeb

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the old man showed his face as he winked towards the camera in the presence of young men.

Many people in the clip's comment section wondered what happened that provoked him to make such an utterance

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 16,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

eyes klose said:

"His smile killed a lot today again."

Monivomitta1 said:

"Last last this man couldn’t kill a lot."

___treasure said:

"Who notice the same cloth."

Talented said:

"Lesson, don't get gentle people angry."

Kenny Richie said:

"History said he is still wearing the same top."

user2924138097923 said:

"See the smile and eyebrown gesture."

NBA_YOUNGALHAJI said:

"Omo this man resemble me uncle for village."

Kweku_Amoako said:

"These guys, what they have done, I said I'm wicked but I can never do this."

cle said:

"Like i could have kill alot of people my own son micheal, Ophelia."

ELo chukwu said:

"Please don’t provoke him."

ibn batuta el rufai said:

"He looks like old soldier."

Source: Legit.ng