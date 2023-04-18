An entertaining video showed a flight attendant who celebrated her 6th landing by dancing and shaking waist

In the video, the girl could be seen dancing vigorously after a successful safe landing

She was also captured dancing in an airplane and jaw dropping waist moves that many people loved and confessed they watched many times

People love to dance and shake their waist because it's a fun and social way to get moving and groove to your favorite music.

Dancing is also a great way to socialize, have fun and it has been said to improve cardiovascular health, increased strength and flexibility, and reduced stress levels.

Flight attendant entertains with waist dance moves. Photo credit: @kaima.kay Source: TikTok

Curvy flight attendant celebrate landing with waist dance move

A video has captured the moment a flight attendant was seen dancing and shaking her waist inside an airplane celebrating the fact that she had just landed safely.

It was an entertaining and short dance where the lady showed her unique moves which has garnered a lot of attention on TikTok.

Many social media users who watched it praised the lady's dance skills and also wished her more successful landings.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has been watched 10,000 times with over a hundred comments on TikTok.

Watch the video as shared by @kaima.kay below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@bamiojo reacted:

"Na u dey land the plane."

@Seguneniola said:

"Nice move"

@Queen3673 wrote:

"Airpeace And Disappointment are like 5&6 they can delay flight. Dey kuku Fly with them Again."

@presbaby commented:

"my dream jobs"

@Donatus John55 also commented:

"My life dream job."

@Evabrown added:

"So beautiful omalicham…No influence de no crash ooo abeg oo"

@dollywilly also reacted:

"Air peace with disappointment they can change ur time anytime they want."

@Fernandopassos wrote:

"Super Amazing muuuuuvv wow"

@Onyi-lgbo also said:

"Girl yu are trying. dis job is very risky but God is still in control. safety all the way!!"

@Razziboss said:

"U fine o"

@NickiNice also said:

"If not airpeace am not using any other."

Source: Legit.ng