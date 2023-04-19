A lady who is blessed with so much hair has become very popular because of the uniqueness of her afro

Aevin Dugas, who is 47, has thick hair that measures 9.84 inches tall, 10.24 inches wide and 5.41 feet in circumference

Her video has gone viral on TikTok as she has been recognised as having the largest afro on a living person (female)

A lady who is endowed with thick natural hair has become popular because of the uniqueness of her afro.

Aevin Dugas has been recognised by the Guinness World Record as having the largest afro on a living person (female).

Aevin's afro hair has made her popular. Photo credit: Guinness World Records.

Aevin's incredible hair measures 9.84 inches tall, 10.24 inches wide and 5.41 feet in circumference.

Aevin Dugas' afro hair recognised by the Guinness World Record

Aevin first came into the limelight after her sister took a photo of her beautiful hair and posted it on Facebook.

The hair caught the attention of many people, and she was advised to enter it for the Guinness World Records.

She was first named the person with the largest afro on a living person (female) in 2010.

Aevin has gone on to win the recognition a total of three times. She said she has been growing the hair for 24 years.

Her words:

"I went vegetarian one time and my hair broke a lot. It's not so much that I have been growing my afro for 24 years. I have been natural for 24 years.

Aevin said each time people see her, they react to her long hair by trying to touch it to know if it is natural or artificial.

She told US Today:

"They just come in and pull it because I think they're trying to figure out if it's real or not. I think they're trying to get comfortable with it but I just have decided physically, I cannot help you with that. That's something you're just going to have to figure out on your own. I'm not comfortable with it anymore."

Aevin posted a video of her hair on Tiktok.

Watch her video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@this.is.the.GôôdStûff said:

"Queen... like Cleopatra."

@Marquitta B said:

"And it’s absolutely gorgeous."

@Mal & Kora asked:

"How did you manage to grow such a healthy head full of hair? Whats your secret?"

@mssheramore said:

"Just seeing you, you are beautiful and the hair goat."

