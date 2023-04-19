A trending video shared on TikTok shows a well-packaged woman showcasing her dance moves at a wedding

The beautiful lady danced alongside other 'asoebi' girls but her body physique made her steal the entire show

Reacting to the clip shared on TikTok, many netizens praised the lady for her energy and enthusiasm

A viral video of a young woman flaunting her dance moves during a wedding has caused a frenzy online.

In the video shared by @3dconsult_touch, the chubby lady with massive hips danced with so much vibes and stole the attention of people.

Chubby lady dances at wedding Photo credit: @3dconsult_touch

Source: TikTok

She rocked a white gown paired with a purple 'gele', alongside her fellow Asoebi ladies who danced behind her.

Netizens gushed over the lady's beauty and hailed her for being able to carry herself despite her chubby physique.

Social media reactions

@user87102623610503 said:

"The first lady."

@half_introvert_half_ext0 stated:

"Elegant and classy and fine ladies. They killed it in those beautiful colours."

@prettyonyipresh1995gift1 wrote:

"I love ur dressing very mature and decent."

@lifelifelife137 said:

"Melanin popping everywhere. Beautiful Ghanaian ladies."

@fauzybae2000 said:

"Everyone is showing the back of their phone."

@nanaodeneho1 remarked:

"I’m not fun of all those white weddings and elaborate maids and groomsmen but this one has truly won my heart."

@mitten2724 said:

"I wish they had all put their phones down, but they are all beautiful and the dresses are so classy."

@aloemekaigwe added:

"This video just remind me that we still have sane people in our country again because me I've lost hope cute and modest bravo!"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng