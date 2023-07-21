Operatives of the FCT police have arrested three students of Bingham University, Nasarawa, for killing a Bolt driver

The three suspects killed the Bolt driver, Obasi Okeke, over their inability to pay for the service rendered to them by the driver

The police said the students confessed to have killed the driver during an argument over a fake debt alert

FCT, Abuja - Three students of Bingham University, Nasarawa state, have been arrested by the police for killing a Bolt driver, Obasi Okeke, in the Garki area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, who disclosed this while addressing journalists on Thursday, July 20, said Okeke was disclosed lying in his pool of blood at Ngugu Close, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

Garba explained that the police during the investigation discovered that the late Bolt driver was called by one of the suspects to convey them to the Guzape area of Abuja.

“On June 5th, 2023 at about 2130 hours, one Obasi Okeke, the bolt driver was discovered lying in his pool of blood with a slit throat at Ngugu Close Area 11 Garki Abuja. The Command on discovering the lifeless body, painstakingly carried out an investigation to ascertain the killers of the driver.

“A painstaking investigation to ascertain the author of this dastardly act led to the arrest of the three suspects namely Obasieyene Inemesit Inem, Aaron Anthony and Alasan Ayomide Olusegun, students of Bingham University, two of whom are on suspension from the institution.

“In the course of the investigation it was discovered that the deceased was a bolt driver who was called by one of the suspects to convey them to Guzape Area of Abuja where they had gone to buy Indian hemp.

“Back from Guzape, to their take-off point, they discovered they had no money to pay for their trip, they decided to play a fast one by showing the deceased a fake debit alert on their phone, but the deceased insisted that he had not received any alert.

“In the ensuing argument, one of the suspects brought out a knife slit the deceased throat and fled from the scene. The three suspects have since confessed to the crime and will be charged to court soon.”

