A funny little girl who claims to be her father's real 'wife' has demonstrated to her dad how to propose to a woman.

In a hilarious video, she asked her father to propose to her and taught him all the steps he needed to perform.

She asked her dad to kneel like he is having a race with one of his knees on the ground and the other foot on the ground as well.

She went ahead to show her dad how to carry the ring in his hands while he proposing and on which finger he should place the ring after she says yes.

After demonstrating to her dad, she asked him to propose to her the same way she had illustrated.

In her words:

"Daddy be on your knees like you're having a race. This is how you marry a wife, not like that daddy, and then you see this foot will be on the floor, this knee mustn't be on the floor, and this other knee must be on the floor.

"And then you put your hands like this, holding the ring, then you say, will you marry me and I then I say Yes.

"Then you put the ring on this finger. Let's start now. Be on your knee like you're having a race I'm teaching u how to marry a wife, and then hold your hands like this. And then I stand up."

Social media reactions

Makzozo said:

"This one is going to give our sons tough time yhoo."

Toocute Spartaz Saun wrote:

"I love this baby girl so much no man can take disadvantage of her when she is older."

Hlulanibaloyi17 commented:

"She know everything exactly."

Shoki Salo reacted:

"Ahh is there anything she don't know?"

Evansbaraka77 added:

"Am learning something. She is a good teacher."

Watch the video below:

