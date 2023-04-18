A young man, Alfon, has captured the hearts of ladies on TikTok after flaunting his cute photos on the app

In a video, Alfon shared his experience with Nigerians who even get curious about his nationality

According to the dual national who's based in Nigeria, he often gets probed by people who wonder why he's in Nigeria

A TikTok user with the handle @alfons_33 has been going viral on TikTok over his unique and handsome appearance.

In a recent video shared via his official account, Alfon cried out after having encounters with curious strangers.

Handsome Nigerian man goes viral Photo credit: @alfons33

Source: TikTok

The dual national from Nigeria and Germany said strangers often approach him to ask what he's doing in Nigeria.

Alfon has been trending on TikTok after sharing cute photos and videos. Netizens especially ladies found him really attractive and they don't hesitate to shower him with accolades whenever he posts via his account.

"POV when I pass a stranger, they will always ask what I'm doing in Nigeria", Alfon wrote while sharing a video.

Social media reactions

@nikitapeters17 said:

"Tell dem say u just wan suffer small."

@userjustinajacob5:

"Can I be one of your friends?", a lady reacted.

@jtsnicie11 stated:

"Let me be your joygiver."

@d_real_melanie reacted:

"Wetin u sef dey find for Nigeria if no be wahala wey u want. Sey u sha get cash."

@88judychizzy said:

"How come i haven't seen this cutie before."

@destinygirl345 remarked:

"My crush."

@_ohhh.shtt.its.daisy reacted:

"Sincerely speaking what are you looking for here."

@betsypike7 reacted:

"Till dey say you come to borrow salt were u go use cook."

@scooby_dooby_doo_008 stated:

"Hmm they care about you that's why they asked they lowkey love you more than you love yourself."

@winiiuss8qn wrote:

"Tell the person that you came to see a town hall different from bala bulu bula."

@obanimide commented:

"They love you that’s why they no want make you suffer fine baby. Abeg do and go back fast oo I love you."

@thomassmithh22 reacted:

"Tell them you are saving your three years punishment is prison."

@emmybliss11 added:

"Bro don't be angry please are you a Nigerian or you just choose to live in Nigeria?"

Watch the video below:

