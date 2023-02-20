A hilarious video of a black man confronting a fellow Nigerian for not answering his greeting has gone viral

The older man quizzed the young man on why he didn't respond to the greeting and what his nationality was

In an interesting reveal and to the amazement of the older man, the young black man was a Nigerian

It was indeed a tensive moment for two Nigerian men who met themselves for the first time in Ireland.

One of the men recorded the encounter and shared it online for everyone to see and share their thoughts. In the video, the older man confronted him for not answering his greetings.

The older black man expressed his frustration about how he had greeted about 4-5 black people and none of them responded.

He confronted the young black man who was in the company of his friends and proceeded to ask about the nationality of the young man.

"I was passing. I was joking with you as a black brother. Because I greet more than 4, 5 black people & they don't answer me. Are you one of them who don't answer me? Who are you from? I wanna know", he quizzed.

Upon finding out where the young man is from (Nigeria), he also demanded to know what part of Nigeria in the division of the ethnic group.

The young man claimed not to know which part of Nigeria he was from as he had not even been to Nigeria.

The older black man refused to let it go still demanding the knowledge of his tribal affiliations.

Social media reactions

@onos_of_warri said:

"But why do we travel out and act hostile? Why don't we export our homely, loving and inclusive values? Y'all we want to boast about snubbing abroad like it's such a beautiful behaviour."

@_deagram said:

"When he found out that the man is a Nigerian, that's where he took it personal."

@nenyenwa commented:

"When your village people remembers you, this is how it's starts."

@teeh_lyfstyle wrote:

"This one go be the weapon fashioned against himself because of greeting now dey play."

@teeh_lyfstyle wrote:

"When you see village people manifestation you go know."

@healthertainer said:

"Nigerians, learn to mind your business and learn boundaries especially. Everyone is not your friend or brother This is so intrusive."

@therebelrockstar said:

"If you don't answer me now, you're in trouble abeg answer the brother greeting but dude seriously looks like he might need some drug/mental health rehab."

@yvonne1 said:

"Make una dey ansa greeting na."

@king_phemietones said:

"He pain am more say the guy na Naija."

@lawd_ere commented:

"If you don't tell me now! You are in Trouble! Gbam for the bicycle."

@hamilton_commented:

"Sure I understand that man pain but most of you will label him an unstable person. You don't know how painful it will be when a fellow black man snubs your greetings over there. I haven't gone out yet but I know what it means when you see a black man out there in a midst of millions of white so please greet a brother when you travel out you won't die."

@itz_suredaddy_official said:

"Omo nobody send ur papa who compliments or greeting help?"

Watch the video below:

