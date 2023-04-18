A video shows a Nigerian lady who is a good cook preparing a native dish outside with a clay pot

In the video, the lady painstakingly prepared the soup with snail, egusi, beef, vegetables and other native condiments

Her fans on TikTok where she posted the video are praising her, while some confessed that they wish to eat her food

A Nigerian lady who knows how to cook has posted a video showing how she cooks native soup.

The lady regularly posts videos of her dish on her TikTok handle, @9jaancientfood1 and she also explains the ingredients that go into every dish.

The lady prepared the native soup the ancient way. Photo credit: TikTok/@9jaancientfood1.

Source: TikTok

In one of the videos she posted, she brought out the ingredients and her cooking utensils and set up a fireplace.

Video of lady cooking native soup goes viral

The interesting utensils she used include a clay pot and a clay bowl, which were popular items in Nigerian homes back in the day.

Her ingredients, too, were interesting. She used melon seeds, vegetables, snails, beef, dried fish, palm oil and more.

The entire set-up and how she prepared the food depicted a lady who knows how to do things the native way.

The video has gone viral and got a lot of people highly excited. Some of her fans confessed that they would like to taste the soup she prepared.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@ADA IGBO said:

"Real igbo woman. Jisike! I'm enjoying your cooking biko."

@ify gold commented:

"Nice dear but I didn't see you add pepper."

@MiAmor reacted:

"You prepared the food from morning till night."

@Cathe said:

"Chaiiii. I love this type of cooking sometimes. Chaiii old days of cooking, so sweet."

@stargirl_ reacted:

"How many hours to prepare this kind of food? because I notice day dark."

