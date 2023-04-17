A video shows the moment a lady went fishing in a big river and she successfully caught plenty of fish

The video has gone viral and received more than 155k likes from lovers of adventure who saw it on TikTok

Her fans on TikTok have described her as skilful as there are other videos on her handle showing she loves fishing

An adventurous lady who went on a fishing expedition posted a video showing the fish she caught.

In the video she posted on her TikTok handle, @337fishingqueenandcrew, she showed that she went with a fishing net.

The lady caught a lot of fish with her fishing net. Photo credit: TikTok/@337fishingqueenandcrew.

Source: TikTok

After she posted the 15 seconds video, it went viral as her fans on TikTok appreciated her courage and fishing skills.

Viral video shows a lady on a fishing expedition

Once at the river where she had gone fishing, she dipped her net into the fast-flowing water.

Within a few seconds, she dragged it out and revealed the many fish that she had caught with the net.

She even struggled to drag out the net because, according to her, it was very heavy because of the number of fish.

Other videos seen on her handle shows her numerous fishing expedition and her catch.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Deonna C. said:

"This the only kind of fishing I would want to do."

@BlackQueenBaby52 reacted:

"God is awesome. God made sure you have enough to eat."

@dmyakama said:

"Gauh I absolutely love your videos. I’m from Lafayette by way of OP. You are an amazing woman. Proud to let everyone know you from where I’m from."

@cmoney said:

"One dip with the net and go home with couple weeks of fish wow."

@coreymccloud98 reacted:

"That's enough for a couple of months."

@Zarah1szk said:

"Where is this place."

@Adaugo said:

"This one is, the harvest is bountiful."

Source: Legit.ng