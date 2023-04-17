A young woman was recently stunned to see two cats having a serious fun time inside one of her car tyres

In the video, the cats were spotted lying next to each other and cuddling themselves as the woman filmed them

Reacting to the video, many netizens found it so adorable and advised the woman to take the cats to her house

An adorable video of two cats cuddling each other inside a car tyre has gone viral on popular social media platform, TikTok.

In the video, the owner of the car tyre got so surprised to see the animals cuddling each other with so much love.

Two cats cuddle inside car tyre Photo credit: @pubity

Source: TikTok

She filmed them and shared the video on TikTok to the amazement of netizens who came across it.

The video was reposted by @pubity with the caption:

"A woman was just minding her business at work but then she found this inside one of the used tyres."

Social media reactions

@kimberlyzeller762 said:

"The universal cat distribution system and all its cuteness."

@hinami413 stated:

"And just like that they both would’ve been going home with me."

@bxtangie reacted:

"Oh my goodness at the absolute adorableness!"

@stepheng177 noted:

"My mom fell asleep in the back of a tire place in a stack of tires once."

@cerah_ziggy said:

"How can anyone not be a cat person - that has got to be the cutest thing I’ve ever seen."

@mirrin_rae69 added:

"I love cats so much can’t be round them to long tho I’m allergic to them but I have 4 bc they’re just so cute."

Watch the video below:

