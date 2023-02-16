A cat got a nice, warm bath from a Nigerian woman and the moment was captured in a video

In the viral video posted on TikTok, the woman poured water in a big container as if she wanted to bath a baby

Funny reactions have followed the video as young people are saying the woman loves the cat

Reactions followed the video of a woman who was seen bathing her cat with a native sponge inside a big plastic bowl.

In the video posted by @oluwanifemidabira1, the woman put the cat in the bowl as if she wanted to bathe a baby.

The woman used a native sponge to scrub the cat. Photo credit: TikTok/@oluwanifemidabira1.

Source: TikTok

It must have surprised netizens to see the way she went about cleaning the cat.

Nigerian woman gives her can a clean bath

She held the cat by the waist and poured it some water gently with so much love and attention.

The woman used the sponge to scrub the cat clean even as it struggled to free itself from her grip. She paid special attention to the legs and hands of the cat.

The video has sparked funny reactions among young people some of who said it was a spiritual bath.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ntshuni said:

"This will be after they initially refused to get the pet and now it’s a love affair."

@Otentikmariam commented:

"Native sponge. Nah spiritual bathing be that o."

@Eunice_jerry said:

"That cat Dey regret em life seriously."

@atinuke226 reacted:

"I have been wanting to get a dog my mum refused. Finally, she traveled and when she got back she met my dog. She was really angry and threatened."

@Queen Ariel said:

"Let me just tell you guys now she likes that cat because African mothers hmm, hey will not touch look or even smell anywhere close to the animal."

