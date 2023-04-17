A Nigerian lady and her friends all dressed like popular Comedian Sabinus for a birthday party and it was beautiful

The lady wore watching blue shirts and suits as they gestured like the comedian in a viral video

Many people who watched their video said that they would like to organise the same Sabinus-themed party

A young Nigerian lady, @adannaadaka, got many people talking when she shared a video of how she and her friend organised a Sabinu-themed party.

The lady wore a blue suit and short ties, as is customary with the popular Nigerian comedian. Seconds into the video, the lady made a hand gesture as Sabinus would.

Many people said that they would like to organised the same kind of party. Photo source: @adannaadaka

Source: TikTok

Sabinus-themed birthday party

The lady all gathered around a table in a fancy restaurant as they hilariously looked into the camera.

Another video the lady shared showed how they dressed for the Sabinus-themed birthday party. Many Nigerians found their idea creative and entertaining.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 39,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cooks said:

"Idk what I expected but not 6 sabinuses."

ToluTheMenace said:

"Na igbo girl post am? You can call her Sabinwa."

Savage replies said:

"Sabinus dn dy get branch."

Kay Ten said:

"It’s always the beautiful ones."

CUPCAKE said:

"@Sabinus1 been real quiet since this came out."

Zojie said:

"The only thing left is the 'theme song'."

rosinablaise said:

"It's giving very investor vibes joy is coming!"

Chin Mar said:

"Investor vibes."

Butterfly said:

"I’m doing this on my birthday but na to dress as Tinubu."

Adanna Elechi said:

"Too many mumu investors for one occasion."

Utibe Paul said:

"Na una make my departmental shirt cost for market."

toluode said:

"One sense no Dey una head. I loveeettt."

Emmotiko3 said:

"I’d love to attend parties like this my whole life."

