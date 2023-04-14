A video has captured the moment Kenyan and Norwegian reunited after 30 days of being apart

A Kenyan and Norwegian had found love together and their reactions after they met 30 days after being apart was documented in video.

In the viral video, the lady was leaving Kenya and appeared sad to be leaving her lover behind even though he tried to cheer her up.

Lovers reunited after days of being apart. Photo credit: @kenyankingqueens Source: TikTok

It was obvious that the lady was already missing her Kenyan lover. But it did not take long until the Kenyan found his way to Norway.

The excitement of the lady when he reunited with her lover has warmed hearts.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 30,000 likes with more than 1000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@FrankZazaUG reacted:

"Where you quys seeing this beautiful ladies, I really need someone beautiful like this."

@Realvexon wrote:

"Bro already excaped the matrix."

@Jimmyshottah said:

"Happy for you.. hopefully I'll have one soon."

@Idrls_Ahmed commented:

"Mission accomplished. Bro your wife is gorgeous. Congratulations to you."

@Tukonet also commented:

"Best. take good care of her brother. This is so charming waooo@kenyankingqueen Does she have abrother.just asking for my auntie."

@kayla3637 also commented:

"This is love pure and simple. Good luck to you guys and I hope it last forever!"

@ashena3673 also reacted:

"They been planning to meet up for months, but finally, the day had arrived. She flew in from out of town, and he met her at the airport. They hugged and kissed, and everything felt perfect."

