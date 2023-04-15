A beautiful lady has used her waist to dance and entertain people in a short video she posted on TikTok

In the video which has since received more than 248k views, the lady danced enthusiastically in an open place

Dance lovers on TikTok were held spellbound by the lady and they rushed to the comments to praise her

A TikTok video shows a beautiful lady dancing with joy and enthusiasm in an open place.

In the short but interesting video posted by @gogoavumile0, the girl danced with a bottle in her hand.

The lady danced nicely and entertained people with her waist moves. Photo credit: TikTok/@gogoavumile0.

Source: TikTok

It is not clear what was in the bottle but her dance was so nice that the video has gone viral and received more than 248k views on TikTok alone.

Beautiful lady becomes a viral sensation due to her dance

Dressed in crossing-belt blue jeans, the lady showed off some nice dancing moves. She started dancing and moving sideways, moving her body with pride.

She then turned her back and danced with her waist, shaking it according to the rhythm of the music.

Her waist dance has mesmerised her TikTok fans who have seen the video after she posted it.

Many took to the comment section to shower her with so many kind words and admiration.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Amneh said:

"Her back."

@dalgegregoryy said:

"I like this."

@user4441470583710 reacted:

"Crazy moves."

@user6301152701718 reacted:

"Very beautiful."

@JudithMbasela said:

"Super darling, you have invited me to that dance."

@frank 36000 said:

"She has good vibes."

@Jomo mwansambo said:

"Yes you can dance."

@legendcharles asked:

"You are from which country dear? You look good."

@user6337456909940 said:

"Wow! You are ooking so beautiful."

@Rayn..Hungwe9186 said:

"I like your tattoo."

@Free.murwiri said:

"Able-bodied you nail it dear."

@Spo said:

"My dear, you are so beautiful, you are perfect, please let's talk."

