"She Has Great Skills": Slim Lady Plays Football Stylishly in Street as Fans Gather to Watch, Video Goes Viral
- A slim lady who played football in a street has gone viral after her nice video was posted on TikTok
- The video which has received more than 346k views shows how the lady tapped the boy in a stylish way
- People who were around in the street cheered and shouted because of the skills with which she played the ball
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A short video of a lady who turned street footballer has gone viral because of the skills she displayed.
In the nice video posted by @queensplashcakes1, the lady tapped the ball in a stylish way that attracted the attention of street people.
The lady positioned herself like a professional footballer, but she did it in a very funny and interesting way.
Fine lady goes viral after playing football in the street
"She made him happy": Lady in tight leggings dances with mad man in motor pack, video goes viral on TikTok
She first danced backwards and did a little "shakara" before approaching with speed to kick the ball.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
She kicked the ball so stylishly that those who were around shouted and cheered with a lot of excitement.
One other interesting thing about the lady is how she was dressed when she kicked the football.
She was dressed in a light jumpsuit, but it did not in any way stop her from kicking the ball the way she wanted.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@korex said:
"Sister Bernard aaaaaaaaaaa."
@entertainment reacted:
"Let forget the joke she have a great skills."
@EQUILIBRIUM said:
"This kind too dey sweet me ehn. I go just love you unconditionally."
@IamFerdy9 commented:
"I go follow you for this."
@Seyifunmi Abiola Oguns said:
"Nice skills."
"Everyone thinks we are triplets": 3 pretty sisters join modelling career at the same time, share transformation video
@Vincent said:
"This got me laughing real hard."
@michy commented:
"I swear you be baller ooo."
@olas1 commented:
"If I marry this girl, I can never cheat I swear."
@vincentboahen220 said:
"Fantastic dear."
@HARYOMIDEY_ commented:
"I wasn't expecting that. Good."
@Rotanna Kelly said:
"Omo jokes apart not all professional footballers can do that skill."
NYSC lady goes viral after playing football
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an NYSC member played football on camp and her video went viral.
In the video, the lady juggled the ball in a beautiful way, making men watch in admiration.
When the short clip was posted on Instagram it attracted accolades from football lovers.
Source: Legit.ng