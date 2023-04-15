A slim lady who played football in a street has gone viral after her nice video was posted on TikTok

The video which has received more than 346k views shows how the lady tapped the boy in a stylish way

People who were around in the street cheered and shouted because of the skills with which she played the ball

A short video of a lady who turned street footballer has gone viral because of the skills she displayed.

In the nice video posted by @queensplashcakes1, the lady tapped the ball in a stylish way that attracted the attention of street people.

The lady displayed nice football skills that got people cheering. Photo credit: TikTok/@queensplashcakes1.

Source: TikTok

The lady positioned herself like a professional footballer, but she did it in a very funny and interesting way.

Fine lady goes viral after playing football in the street

She first danced backwards and did a little "shakara" before approaching with speed to kick the ball.

She kicked the ball so stylishly that those who were around shouted and cheered with a lot of excitement.

One other interesting thing about the lady is how she was dressed when she kicked the football.

She was dressed in a light jumpsuit, but it did not in any way stop her from kicking the ball the way she wanted.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@korex said:

"Sister Bernard aaaaaaaaaaa."

@entertainment reacted:

"Let forget the joke she have a great skills."

@EQUILIBRIUM said:

"This kind too dey sweet me ehn. I go just love you unconditionally."

@IamFerdy9 commented:

"I go follow you for this."

@Seyifunmi Abiola Oguns said:

"Nice skills."

@Vincent said:

"This got me laughing real hard."

@michy commented:

"I swear you be baller ooo."

@olas1 commented:

"If I marry this girl, I can never cheat I swear."

@vincentboahen220 said:

"Fantastic dear."

@HARYOMIDEY_ commented:

"I wasn't expecting that. Good."

@Rotanna Kelly said:

"Omo jokes apart not all professional footballers can do that skill."

