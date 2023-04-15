A beautiful young lady has caused a frenzy on TikTok app after sharing a video of herself at a beehive

In the video, the lady lamented about being determined to extract honey despite being stung by bees

Social media users have penned down their thoughts about the video with many advising her to leave the place

A lady with the handle @fauzziyah on TikTok has shared a video after visiting a beehive to extract honey for sale.

In the video, the lady revealed the stress she goes through just to extract honey from a beehive.

Lady visits beehive to extract honey Photo credit: @fauzziyah

Source: TikTok

According to her, she usually gets stung by the bees but still stays at the place because she's hell-bent on getting what she wanted (honey).

In her words:

"When you are getting stung but you've not taken the honey. There are up to 50,000 bees in a single beehive so it's hard to escape getting stung no matter what you wear."

Social media reactions

@judith_uwa said:

"Bee sting you and you stand berekete."

@that_fine_igbogirl commented:

"And someone will come and be shouting, I need original honey."

@emmypounds3637 reacted:

"This one better pass Ashawo."

@livinlife001 noted:

"This sound can really make a good song. The part that said there is a bee. It can do some good amapiano."

@fago_11 reacted:

"Just Dey pray make e enter enter that place or sting that place."

@corinepeace said:

"But move away from that place where they are open your dress and move that one away then come back and continue na."

@user2201775148650 added:

"Bumblebees have smooth stingers that are easy to remove, so these bees can sting more than once."

@hannahbella015 advised:

"Get a better wear than what u have on if possible get a wear with lots of pads it shud help."

Watch the video below:

Little girl runs in fear after seeing bee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father has shared a funny video of his daughter running energetically to escape from bees. In the video, she was seen riding her bicycle comfortably when suddenly she dropped the bike and ran towards her father.

When asked why she ran, she revealed that she saw bees and decided to throw her bicycle away to run with her legs. Her father giggled and asked her why she preferred running with her legs rather than the bike.

The video has attracted many comments from netizens who believe the girl was smart and an excellent track star because of how fast she ran.

