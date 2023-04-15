A mother of 38 children has revealed how she was abandoned by her husband after giving birth to their children

According to the 40-year-old mother, she was forced by her parents to get married at the early age of 12

However, after marriage, she kept on giving birth to twins, triplets and quadruplets till she had 38 children

A 40-year-old mother from Uganda has become the topic on social media following the birth of her 38 children.

It was gathered that the young woman got married at the early age of 12 after she was sold out by her parents.

Single mother of 38 children shares her story Photo credit: @JoeHatab

Source: Facebook

Following her wedding, she revealed that the doctors informed her that she was too fertile and had to give birth to plenty of children to reduce the fertility in her system.

The woman said she was unable to produce single babies as all her children came as either triplets, twins or quadruplets.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Following this, her husband couldn't cope any longer and he abandoned his entire family without a trace, Joe Hattab reports.

"It was God's grace to give me many children. I was sold as a young girl when I was only 12 years old. I started giving birth at 13. I am a case of early child marriages. I only give birth to twins, triplets and quadruplets and I have had a total of 15 births", the mother said.

Social media reactions

Princess Skledon said:

"May Allah continue to bless and protect her."

Sanusi Bashir wrote:

"Masha Allah. Success comes from Allah. may he grant us success and blessings beyond measures duniya wal arkira."

Ahmed Mahmud wrote:

"May Allah give her the strength and financial capability to support her children. God is indeed great."

Simeon Chukwu added:

"This is unbelievable. May God continue to strengthen her and her family."

Watch the video below:

Young mum delivers quadruplets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a short TikTok video showed a young mother who just gave birth to quadruplets. In the video posted by @blackgril234, the children were seen in a small room with their mother looking after them.

The children were dressed in colourful clothes and were lying on a small mat. Baby items that appear to have been donated to the children by well-wishers were seen on the floor of the room. In another video, the mother was seen breastfeeding the children one after the other.

Apart from the children's mother, two other ladies were available to assist in taking care of the babies. The heartwarming video has gone viral on TikTok, and people have taken to the comment section to send the new mother congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng