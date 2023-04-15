A Nigerian lady who has bowlegs has posted a video to show her transformation after she went for a surgery

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady named Beauty Ekukudo showed what her legs looked like in the past

Her new looks in the video have shown that the bowlegs have been corrected through the surgery

A Nigerian lady who initially had bowlegs has posted a video to show what she now looks like.

In the video, the lady, Beauty Etukudo showed that she went through a corrective surgery that transformed her looks.

The lady shows off her straight legs after the bowlegs were corrected. Photo credit: TikTok/@beautyetukudo.

Source: TikTok

It is not known if the lady was born with the condition, but she showed what her legs initially looked like before the surgery.

Nigerian lady with bowlegs shows beautiful long legs after surgery

After the corrective surgery, she took new photos which show how beautiful she now looks with her straight legs.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Beauty Etukudo posted the video on her TikTok and Facebook handles in celebration.

Her friends and well-wishers are celebrating with her as she thanked God for the successful surgery.

In one of the videos she posted, Beauty said she was saved by grace and that God has been with her all the way.

She wrote:

"It's been God all the way. Thank you, Lord for the strength. If it had not been you by my side. So many sleepless nights but you saw me through."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from social media users

Solomon George said:

"It's a great thing to give thanks to the lord our God."

Cindy Bethrand commented:

"Thank God for you, please can we talk in your inbox?"

Pas Gloria said:

"Thank YOU LORD for this great victory. We adore YOU LORD."

LAmbassadeur Vickypearl Abakk said:

"God is faithful dear. Congratulations dear."

Triplets post transformation video

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a set of triplets posted their transformation video on TikTok.

In the video, the triplets consisting of 2 girls and a boy showed what they looked like when they were children.

They also showed what they currently look like as grown-ups.

Source: Legit.ng