A man who is a Portable doppelganger has spoken in a video as he said that God always creates people in a pair

In one of the videos shared online, the Portable lookalike sang in such a way that many people found very funny

Among those who reacted to his video were wondered if the Zazzu crooner actually has a twin brother he does not know about

A young man who looks like a Portable has appeared in a video as he spoke in Yoruba Language, telling the Zazzu crooner there is now another person who looks like him on the street.

In the clip, when he was asked to sing, he went into a conversation mode as he addressed Portable.

The man said he will like to meet Portable very soon. Photo source: TikTok/@sacointernational

Another Portable?

While speaking with @saciointernational, he said that though his name is Segun, people on the street always call Small Zazzu.

He stated that he is making a great attempt as a musician. He said that God always creates two people in two copies, adding that he will like to one day meet Portable. He sang in another video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tosinel said:

"Waw…they look too much alike but I think this one head still Dey house small."

Bidex Laporsh Candy said:

"dis one fine pass zazu 100pecent."

Proverb Lawyer awon omo Igboro said:

"the resemblance plenty die."

slimzycash33 said:

"it was you create zazu .u no have sense let portable catch u."

Odetola Toheebat said:

"Ask your mom very well na twins she born you they."

olaniyantaiwo said:

"this one na Zazu pupa oo! that one na Zazu dud both of them na werrey adugbo.....

Danjumah Hussein627 said:

"this is zazu chinko made."

Laclé said:

"if zazu dey for that, you will sit down gentle like that? that moto must be the shake. zazu body no dey cool like that."

