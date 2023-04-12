A young woman who was driving a Tesla car while asleep has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, the woman was deep in sleep but the car continued to meander through the road effortlessly

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 300,000 likes with more than 2000 comments on TikTok

A woman who owned an innovative car from a Tesla company fell asleep while driving but still, the car did not collide with another car even while on the road.

The viral video which was captured by another person who was driving on the road too, vividly showed the moment the lady fell asleep in the Tesla car.

Woman asleep on the wheel. Photo credit: @nypost Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Automatic driving

Despite the fact that there were so many cars on the road, the car did not lead to an accident as it was automatically driving itself safely.

Many social media users who saw the video marveled at the car which was a testament to the advancement of technology.

Watch the video as shared by @nypost below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the video below:

@Llonelhernandez reacted:

"That's the point of having a tesla lol."

@BoMmL said:

"Let's be honest we trust Tesla's driving better than most people's driving."

@Vasllst wrote:

"Tesla Instruction Manual specifically states to pay attention even when auto drive is engaged!"

@blalrwaldorf8657 commented:

"Says the person driving and recording."

@Kevinh also reacted:

"I had a friend who told me they went out drinking and I asked who drove home. she said the Tesla."

@felicia3637 also said:

"She driving better than you on that phone."

Nigerian man in his car sees his parents trekking, laughs at them

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has shared a video on TikTok of his parents trekking over four meters to his house.

The young man was headed home in his car when he spotted them and made a recording of the scenario. He hilariously remarked that old age is not easy and pulled up close to them. On seeing their son, the couple's faces lit up, with his mum putting a nylon in the passenger seat of his whip.

The young man offered to give them a lift to the house but saw his offer turned down by his mum, who insisted that they would continue trekking.

Source: Legit.ng