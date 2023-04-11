Ellie Waters, a UK Student, was diagnosed with soft tissue cancer at the age of 13 after finding a melon-sized tumour on her backside

The now-21-year-old lady survived the life-threatening scare after only being given a 20% chance of survival

After being inspired by a 'superhero' medic, she is now determined to train as a doctor to help others battle the disease

Ellie Waters, a 21-year-old student in the United Kingdom (UK), has beaten soft tissue cancer diagnosed at the age of 14, despite being given only a 20 per cent chance of survival.

Now, she is pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor, hoping to help other young people battle the disease and break taboos surrounding the female anatomy.

According to DailyMail.Co.UK, Ellie's cancer was discovered after she collapsed during a charity run and found a melon-sized tumour on her backside, which she had mistaken for a pulled muscle.

Initially, she aspired to enter the corporate world and make lots of money, but her experience with cancer changed her career perspective.

Although her decision to become a doctor surprised many, Ellie was determined to pursue this career path given her history of spending time in hospitals.

She researched her treatments and watched doctor programs on TV, becoming increasingly passionate about helping others in similar situations. The doctor proved to be her 'superhero' medic, who inspired her to nurture the ambition to help others.

Despite any initial concerns, Ellie's A-level results and acceptance to all four of her university choices proved to her family and doctors that becoming a doctor was the right decision for her.

Ellie's Journey Started Back Since 2016

Mirror.co.uk had reported back in 2016 how Ellie was vlogging about her journey to raise awareness. She has since then become an internet sensation with over 55,000 views on one video alone that year.

In her words, Ellie said:

'Before my diagnosis, I was obsessed with The Apprentice and wanted to make lots of money and enter the corporate world. But after having cancer this all changed.

'When I first told people I wanted to be a doctor after surviving cancer, I think my mum and my doctors were a little shocked as I had already spent so much time in hospital myself.

'I think they worried that it may be physically or mentally draining for me as I would have lots of memories from being treated in hospital."

