A man who described himself as a building expert shared a video showing how his team used iron rods to build parapets

The man made a video of the process as his workers focused on the parapets before the building's roof was done

Nigerians who were interested in building their houses someday asked him to explain some things about his parapet method

A young Nigerian man, @ebencobuilding1, has shared a video showing the alternative way a house's parapet can be constructed.

Filming his team working on a building project, the creative man showed people how they used rods to cast out the parapet.

The man showed how his team went about the parapet construction. Photo source: @ebencobuilding1

Source: TikTok

Alternative way of parapet construction

In the short video, he climbed atop the building and panned his camera around to make people see the parapet construction well.

Many people were in his comment section asking him questions. While some praised his neat work, others wanted to know if his beams would handle the load intended for them.

Watch the video below:

At the time of this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@johnpeter9971 said:

"This is nice but has no enough beam to carry the parapet."

@innocentmgbaru said:

"Large spacing for iron rod. 15cm -20cm is okay."

@lamarcruz said:

"Management of rods."

@chizobem Elect said:

"Nice work sir but light supposed to be in the parapet."

@salifuprinceayoko said:

"The work is neat but the reinforcement is not enough."

@TOMISIN2009 said:

"Weldon bro, but the reinforcement is too poor and could collapse,the beem should be at least 450cm."

@90628065 said:

"So fine. may GOD bless u."

@Nana Adjei said:

"3/8 iron rod right? Am preparing myself surely I'll contact you to do mine in a few time."

@user8634921485584 said:

"Check ur iron rod very well, if they are ok."

@OulgamacD said:

"Bend the projected pillars iron to the parapet to make it more stronger."

@Eghosa said:

"You can now pre-cast and hang...This method is streeful na."

Another man shows his parapet building method

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, @goslam1, went online to share a video of a house whose parapet was constructed with aluminium instead of casting.

In the TikTok clip, the man filmed some people working as he told TikTokers not to waste their money doing the normal parapet.

A lot of people in his comment section did not agree with him. They said that parapets are to provide security against entrance through the roof.

Source: Legit.ng