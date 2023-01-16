An abroad-based Nigerian lady has shared an adorable video after paying a surprise to her husband in Nigeria

In a viral video, she expressed her excitement as she travelled all the way from Canada to meet him

After sighting his beautiful wife, her husband cried uncontrollably and hugged her tightly at the airport

An abroad-based Nigerian woman has melted hearts online with a touching video of her surprise visit to her husband.

According to the woman identified as a_spec on TikTok, she flew from Canada to Nigeria to see her husband and she was very happy about the outcome.

She mentioned that it was really difficult for her to keep to the surprise since she had to avoid her husband's calls all through.

Her husband was so full of emotions when he saw her at the airport and he hugged her very closely while shedding tears of joy.

They went back home and the happy wife shared pictures of adorable moments they had together after their reunion.

She wrote:

"And I am home to see my husband. I'm happy, I'm happy. The hardest surprise ever, had to avoid his calls all through."

