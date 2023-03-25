A clever TikTok dog has become famous due to the way it danced and wagged its tail to a popular song

In a viral video, the dog danced by jumping up and down and shaking its body to the rhythm of the music

TikTok users who have seen the video are finding it hard to believe that a dog could dance that well

A dog that thrilled people with an exciting dance has gone viral and become famous on TikTok.

A video of the clever dog, brown in colour, was posted on the platform by @redlabricky, and it caught the attention of many people.

The dog danced merrily. Photo credit: TikTok/@redlabricky.

In the video, the dog stamped its legs and hands on the floor and jumped up and down in uncontrollable merriment.

Video of a dog who is a star dancer goes viral

Apart from shaking its body and jumping in line with the music, the dog was also wagging its tail merrily.

At some points, the clever dog raised its right hand and used it to perform mesmerising moves.

People are wondering how the dog was able to listen to and understand the beats of the song.

The video has thrilled a lot of TikTok users, who describe the dog as a powerful performer.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@vale said:

"He won the trend and the cheese."

@maytiebie said:

"I can't stop looking at this."

@abymarriengeko said:

"The winner of the challenge."

@light fury said:

"When he did the left right, left right, I lost it."

@dian said:

"What kind of dog is this? My Penny looks exactly like your dog and we don't know what she is."

@shadeanhstyles said:

"I love this dog."

