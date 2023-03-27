A surprising video of a toddler using his innovative skills to help himself has caused a frenzy online

The little boy was left on a bed with three pillows but the height of the bed was too high for a boy of his age

In order to come down from the bed without injuring himself, the smart kid threw the pillows down to the ground

Kids already have working brains no matter how young they might be. Their problem-solving skills can be attested to as they always find ways to help themselves.

These skills are not taught to them; it just comes naturally when the occasion calls for it.

Little boy throws pillows on floor Photo credit: @adepadufie08

Source: TikTok

In a trending video, a toddler who was still in diapers and getting the hang of walking on his tiny feet showed how humans have the inert ability to seek out solutions from birth.

The little boy was left on a big bed with a height too high for him at that age.

He attempted to get down but found out that his little legs could not feel or touch the ground. Any attempt to come down from such height might lead to an injury.

The bed had three pillows on it and he decided to use them for other purposes rather than sleep.

He took one pillow and tossed it to the ground. Unfortunately, it was a bit farther away from the bed than he had wanted.

He tried to slide down the bed onto the pillow but found that it was far away from his feet.

Not giving up and seeing that one pillow won't do the trick, he took the second pillow and tossed it much closer to the bed and in a broader direction.

Not wanting to take any more chances, he proceeded to throw the third pillow to combine it with the other two on the ground to serve as a safe landing zone.

His mother who watched and recorded the entire encounter shared the video on social media with this caption:

"Watch till the end and tell me if kids don't make decisions."

Kid with small body climbs through window

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother, @gesikaaaaaahas, has gone on TikTok to show how her toddler helped her in a critical situation. She had given her key to her husband and could not get into the house.

In a TikTok video she shared on social media, the woman first explained to the child the situation and how it could be solved. Showing him the window, she opened it and made him climb in. After the kid got in, she told him to grab a chair, stand on it and unlock the door from behind.

Before the boy acted according to the instruction she gave him, he played around the house a bit. After close to two minutes, the kid grabbed a chair and unlocked the door. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 40,000 comments with seven million likes.

Source: Legit.ng