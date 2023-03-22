Actress Tonto Dikeh has penned a deep and lengthy note of appreciation to everyone who supported her political ambition

The movie star took out a moment to specially recognise and appreciate colleague, Funke Akindele, who also ran for office

Akindele acknowledged Dikeh’s recognition, and fans of the movie stars equally cheered them on in the comment section

The past few months have indeed been eventful for Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, who was well on her way to becoming the deputy governor of Rivers state.

However, Dikeh, who joined her running mate, Tonte Ibraye, to step down for the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate, has now penned a note of sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who supported her political journey.

Actress Tonto Dikeh appreciates Funke Akindele in election appreciation post. Photo: @tontolet/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of it all, especially for being considered the Deputy Governorship candidate under the prestigious platform of Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) with his Excellency, Hon. @tonteibraye I do not take this for granted,” the actress wrote.

Dikeh equally appreciated the almighty God and friends and family members who threw their weights behind her through it all.

Tonto Dikeh hails Funke Akindele

The movie star specifically recognised her colleague, Funke Akindele, who was equally the deputy governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos.

“As a woman, I know firsthand how difficult it can be to participate in politics. But I urge my fellow women not to be discouraged. Instead, let us support each other, regardless of political affiliation. Also i know I may have offended some people during this course, hence I ask for forgiveness,” she wrote.

Read her full post below:

Funke Akindele, others react

Acknowledging the post from Dikeh, Akindele took to her comment section saying:

"Well done sis. Thank you."

More reactions are below:

ucheelendu said:

" I remain super Proud of you. Keep making giant strides my sister."

efizyreloaded said:

"Records now hv it , and we can humbly refer to her as Deputy governorship candidate wow huge."

olaunaturalskincare said:

"The end of a beginning. Well done ma."

reborntavie said:

"The real leader standing up from battle,strong with no shame."

