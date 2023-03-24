A little boy who moved close to the television in his home and excitedly sang the song he was hearing on television, word for word, has gone viral on TikTok

It was the accuracy and clarity in the way he followed the song playing on television that warmed the hearts of social media users who watched the video

The little kid did not only sing the song but also moved himself in gyration, showing that he was enjoying every little moment

In a video shared by @madathesinger, a little boy watching television became excited when a song came on, and he began to sing along and move his body in an attempt to dance.

He was singing along so clearly and accurately that it was apparent he had heard the song many times before and had committed it to memory.

One-year-old sings with perfect pitch. Photo credit: @madathesinger Source: TikTok

He sang loudly and accurately

The boy sang loudly and passionately, so much so that one would assume his favourite song was being aired on the TV.

Many social media users who reacted to the TikTok video found the little boy's effort very entertaining, even though he was just enjoying the moment.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has garnered over 200,000 likes with more than 5000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@caroesco20 reacted:

"Sounds like someone was born with perfect pitch!"

@Stefan Johnson commented:

"He has amazing pitch actually. Enroll in music classes."

@Melanle1980 said:

"How is this baby singing?!!0 He's so littlel!"

@Staceyxxx said:

"my 7 month old just finished his degree in physics at University. so proud."

@Leslle_Conner507

"This baby's pitch matching ability before speaking truly is astounding!! Please keep exposing him to music daily and explore music Ed when ready."

@user3081407930499 also reacted:

"He knows the lyrics, awww so cute."

"Little man was born to sing. Pitch matching at that age means he might have absolute pitch."

Source: Legit.ng