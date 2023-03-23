Photos of a conversation between a lady and her Bolt driver have surfaced online, as many found them funny

After the driver's car was booked for a ride, he told his passenger he needed to finish his meal before coming

Many people who read the part the passenger asked the driver to get food for her said that she had a high level of confidence

A Nigerian lady has shared photos of a conversation between her and a Bolt driver.

The lady with the Twitter handle @tweetsbyASAKEEH said drivers like him are the best.

People were surprised that the passenger would eat the food. Photo source: @tweetsbyASAKEEH

Source: Twitter

Driver helped passenger with food

After the man's cab was ordered, he told his customer he was eating and would not move until he was done. He emphatically told the lady that the food was important to his health and strength, as he could faint. The driver begged for the passenger's patience.

In response, the passenger told him to help her buy food when he was coming for the ride. Their conversation was quite hilarious. The passenger told him:

"Rice and beans is good too. With meat and dodo."

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@BukolaOfGod1 said:

"Be careful, make dem no use food carry you go where you no know."

@RasheedatIdris9 said:

"If the food plenty pass am to me life hard abeg."

@astrogrllll said:

"This is the funniest tweet I’ve sent today."

@OlamideOyemaja said:

"And you chop am. You get mind o."

@1realsamx said:

"Proper customer service."

@theufedo said:

"Person go dey do bolt you go still dey suffer billing."

@ADEBOWALE____ said:

"I will run this with my Bike man."

@gamzivibez said:

"Blud said with meat and dodo. Una dey muzz me."

Taxi driver installs sockets in car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a male passenger was surprised when he took a taxi and saw the wall sockets the driver installed in his car for people to charge their phones.

He made a video showing the interior of the car. On the dashboard was a socket for whoever was sitting in front to use. There was also a socket each at the back of the driver's and the front passenger's seats.

The male passenger ran a commentary while filming the car. Many people who reacted to the video found it funny.

Source: Legit.ng