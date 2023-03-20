A Nigerian lady in a video said that she bought an inverter, cooker, and a bigger TV to celebrate her birthday

After revealing that she spent a total of N870k for the items, many people said the money was used well

There were some people in her comment section who wanted to know the capacity of her N450k inverter

A young Nigerian lady (@matildab_fitness) has shared a video to show how she spoilt herself on her birthday. To make the day memorable, she got herself many things to improve her living condition.

The first thing she got was a double-face cooker for N43k. The lady revealed that the cooker changed the look of her kitchen.

She spent over N400k on her inverter system. Photo source: @matildab_fitness

Lady gets herself birthday gifts

She splurged the sum of N320k on 50 inches flat screen TV. Before her birthday, the lady had already written down the things she wanted for the day.

The biggest gift she got herself was an inverter that gulped the sum of N450k to give her constant electricity at home. According to her list, the only thing she could not get was a MacBook Air device.

kmoney said:

"The inverter is the smartest investment of them all."

Life of Sam said:

"You people have money on this tiktok."

Chiamaka Nwabueze said:

"I remember one time we had a glass top gas cooker and the glass shattered on its own."

Tamashii said:

"You actually have a very smart mind. Birthday gifts that you'd use for years."

Samson Goodness asked:

"Does the inverter carry all the gadgets in ur house or just the TV and to charge phone?"

TATIANA'S PALACE said:

"Congratulations u did well for urself. These are things I like than buying hair."

chinaza1996 said:

"And I wasted my own money last year achieving nothing. Omo this year will be different."

