A pretty little girl could not control her tears after getting stuck at the door of a high fridge at home

In a trending video, the kid climbed the fridge to steal snacks but was unable to get down from the door

Reacting to the video, netizens penned down mixed reactions as some people found the clip hilarious while others didn't

A viral video of a cute little girl climbing up a fridge to steal snacks has caused a frenzy on social media.

The smart little girl climbed the high door of a fridge at home to steal snacks which were carefully kept inside.

Little girl gets stuck after climbing fridge Photo Credit: @mediagist

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, she got stuck on the door and was caught by a parent who filmed her in action.

However, after a few seconds of hanging on the door and crying, she was able to jump down from the fridge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media reactions

Jeremie said:

"My baby fever just went down. These kids keep doing the most. just wondering how she got up there."

Aliciacji reacted:

"She can't come down? How did she get up pls. I'm in tears."

richteensblog reacted:

"She needed a good plan."

Cutesythecutie stated:

"How did she get there in the first place? I believe someone carried her just for the video."

Ig_odun remarked:

"Ninja mode."

Watch the video below:

Kid with small body climbs window

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother, @gesikaaaaaahas, has gone on TikTok to show how her toddler helped her in a critical situation. She had given her key to her husband and could not get into the house.

In a TikTok video she shared on social media, the woman first explained to the child the situation and how it could be solved. Showing him the window, she opened it and made him climb in.

After the kid got in, she told him to grab a chair, stand on it and unlock the door from behind. Before the boy acted according to the instruction she gave him, he played around the house a bit. After close to two minutes, the kid grabbed a chair and unlocked the door.

Source: Legit.ng