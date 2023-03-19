A Nigerian man has been hailed online for his actions towards his girlfriend, who complained of menstrual pain

The pretty lady lay on the couch looking sad as she battled cramps, and her boyfriend felt bad for her

In a heartwarming video, he went to the market to buy foodstuffs with the intention of cooking for her

A young Nigerian man identified as Promise Efe has proven his love for his girlfriend in a unique way.

Promise had woken up to see his girlfriend looking sad as she battled menstrual cramps at home.

Nigerian man cares for girlfriend. Photo Credit: @promise_efe

Source: TikTok

He felt bad for her and decided to make her feel better amid the pain. According to Promise, he takes special care of her whenever she complains of cramps.

In a video, the kind lover visited a market to buy foodstuffs, including spaghetti, to cook for her.

However, when he returned home, the lady insisted on cooking, so he stayed around and assisted her with the dishes and other tasks.

Netizens have showered praises on the young man for his efforts towards making his girlfriend happy.

Social media reactions

@kvngprosper_ said:

"This maggi strong like our relationship, this oppression done reach my neck."

@chy_ne_lo commented:

"Are you guys allergic to Groundnut oil because I don’t understand."

@christhegreat27 reacted:

'See how the spaghetti be like black and white television. One side yellow one side white."

@obaofyuan1 said:

"Our brother just da fall in love more I sorry for u."

@flawlessbyewa27 reacted:

"Gosh lady learn how to cook or stop cooking online this bulshit."

@your_favouritegirl7 added:

"Which kind suppegetti be this???abi nah only me? what is Locus beans and palm oil looking for inside your food?"

@henzyowen45 said:

"Before I been dey tin say dis love tin no sweet,but now I don confirm am say e sweet."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng