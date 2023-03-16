Actress Uche Ogbodo has shared a fun video of her and her husband, Bobby Maris, at the dining table

Uche revealed she didn’t know she married a stingy man as her husband refused to let her have a taste of his food

The video has stirred different reactions from many of her fans and followers, as they couldn’t help but laugh over it

In a recent post, popular Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo expressed displeasure over her husband, Bobby Maris' actions after he refused to let her eat from his food.

In a video Uche shared on her Instagram page, Maris was spotted at the dining table when his wife joined him, and she tried eating from his plate.

Uche Ogbodo says she never knew she married a stingy man. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Unexpectedly, Maris held her hand and went on to lick her fingers to make sure she didn’t even have a taste of the food.

Uche, in the video's caption she shared, revealed she never knew she married a stingy man.

She wrote:

“Never knew I married a stingy man until today. Oh God! This thing Called Marriage! … Women are really going through a lot."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Uche Ogbodo’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

whitemoney__:

"I dey learn marriage tips."

topladym:

"This is my first time commenting on your post. Please you guys be doing more of this couple contents it's interesting to watch and fun."

omalicha55:

"I know this feeling."

roxyantak:

"Let me just eat the meat."

realcosmasalagor:

"@ucheogbodo is your facial expression for me.. you dey act abeg ."

uzee_usman:

"My belle o Kai I swear even me will do this Kai u guys made my day already."

deyemitheactor:

"This thing dey pain newly married men ehn! ."

boatnaija:

"You people are eating a He Goat."

balancedjerry:

"@bobbymaris you will not call me for this kind of food ooo.. what a friend."

Uche Ogbodo shares how she met her husband, Bobby Marris

Uche Ogbodo in a previous report via Legit.ng shared the story behind how she met her husband, Bobby Marris.

Uche revealed they first met in 2011, as she stressed that she left him to make the ‘biggest mistake of her life’ in 2013.

However, years later, Bobby returned to her life, and the rest has been history.

Source: Legit.ng