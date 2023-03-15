A Nigerian man, Wale Olawoyin, has shared an impressive video after visiting the mansion of a Nigerian millionaire

In the video, he was wowed at the beautiful mansion of USA-based Nigerian millionaire, Douglas Eze

Wale was ushered into the building and was shown around the entire place which was well-decorated and furnished with a classy interior

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video showing the beautiful mansion of a wealthy USA-based Nigerian man, Douglas Eze, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a content creator, Wale Olawoyin visited the millionaire's home for a tour and was taken around the entire building.

Nigerian millionaire's luxury mansion Photo Credit: @waletheceo

Source: TikTok

The house was very big, well decorated, furnished and had a very classy look. There was also a statue of two lions at the entrance of the house.

"Touring Nigerian millionaire homes in the United States, @iamdouglaseze mansion is spectacular", Wale wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media reactions

The video of the unique mansion has stirred so many reactions on social media.

@Moreen Mungore said:

"I saw this man on richest Africans in USA his story is really an inspiration."

@Esther wrote:

"I will never be poor in my life lovely mansion."

@dwlightbethel said:

"It's the two lions at the entrance for me. What does it signify?"

@Blessed girl added:

"This is very beautiful, very soon I will have a very beautiful house of mine by God’s grace. Amen."

@Somto commented:

"The front of the house told me he was Igbo. I love my people."

@Beverly adaeze reacted:

"This brings me joy! And I love how the home has a Naija touch to it."

@Nazarene added:

"who GOD almighty bless make him remember others so that we heal the world together."

@Okeh Chibuike wrote:

"This man is more than a millionaire Millionaire is an understatement."

@gennie Hairs said:

"Wow,this is real good mehnnn, I tap,I tapper, I tappest."

@klambert@ added:

"na Nigeria man get that kind of house in USA, Okay."

Watch the video below:

20 luxurious houses in the world

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that it is amazing how much money people are willing to spend on the most expensive houses in the world. These magnificent homes are very pricey, unique, and, for lack of a better word, cozy. Many of us dream of owning fancy homes. For many people, it remains to be only a dream, but for others, the dream turns into a reality.

Celebrities, kings, queens, and billionaires are the owners of these extravagant and luxurious homes. Check out some of these new world's most expensive houses in 2022. Ellison Estate is one of the most expensive mansions in the US. It consists of 10 buildings situated on 23 acres.

The property features a human-made lake, bathhouse, tea house, koi pond with crystal clear water, a horse farm, and many other unique features. All these elements make it one of the nicest places to live.

Source: Legit.ng