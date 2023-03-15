A Nigerian man who lives in Paris, France, has shared a picture of the city that has been a tourist attraction for many foreigners

In the viral photo, garbage was dumped by the roadside in the French city, just like one would see in some parts of Nigeria

Social media users who reacted to the video said even though it was not generally a beautiful sight; the garbage looked cute

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A Nigerian man, who identified as Tayo Aina on Twitter, has posted a photo showing a part of Paris that often doesn't make it to social or mainstream media.

In the viral photo, garbage was dumped by the roadside that people often use as a sidewalk.

Picture of garbage-logged Paris street. Photo credit: @tayoaina Source: Twitter

Source: UGC

The Twitter user who made the post included the following caption:

"Welcome to Paris in France."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Nigerian man showed a part of the famous city that often doesn't make it to the outside world.

Made it to French News

The Twitter post made by Tayo went viral and was viewed over 1 million times on the platform.

It also made it to a French TV station, which used the Nigerian's tweet to talk about the garbage.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the post below:

@dammiedamola reacted:

"Atleast there’s light everywhere to see the dirts well and not step on them."

@cyybar said:

"At least, the dirty cute pass the one for 9ja."

@edithbrou wrote:

"Sorry, don't judge us by our dirty cover! "

@tayoainafilms commented:

"Bros don’t deceive people na. There has been strike action for 4 days now due to retirement age issues. The refuse company workers are part of it too."

@dr_adetounni also reacted:

"But you know it’s NOT like this all the time na, this particular day is “THRASH DAY” and a truck will definitely come pick them all up and clean up after it."

@0xcollins also commented:

"Lol This Image Alone Can’t Describe How Disappointed First Timers In Paris Feels When They Vist … We Haven’t Talked About The Smell Of Urine In Streets."

@d_3mmmy also said:

"God bless you Tayo,the media wouldn't show us this, but still I wan go . Atleast the smell can't be as conc. as it is here on out roads. I'd stay."

Nigerian lady showcases dirty kitchen

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady made public a video of a dirty kitchen belonging to a man she had visited.

She said the man claimed to be a wealthy fellow on Instagram, but the state of his kitchen betrayed that adjective.

In the video, the lady moved from the sink to his fridge, which was almost empty save for a few items, adding that she ran away upon seeing the kitchen.

In her words:

"POV: He's rich on Instagram, but his kitchen looks like this!! Nah I'm out. We ain't dealing."

When a netizen enquired if she was out of the man's place, she replied: "I ran and never went back."

Source: Legit.ng