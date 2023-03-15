The Obidient wind and the Ellu P jingle continue to blow across the country, winning more and more hearts

A video clip of a choir singing the viral Ellu P song with beautiful harmony in parts has gone viral online stirring emotions

The viral clip was shared by popular Insta-blogger Tunde Ednut, who described the work of the orchestra as amazing and soul lifting

It is no longer news that the Obidient movement is the most significant phenomenon in Nigeria at the moment, and different parts of the society are contributing to its growth.

The latest aspect of the movement to go viral is a video of a choir singing parts of the famous Eluu P jingle with beautiful harmonisation that would rival any orchestra in the globe.

Video of a choir group remixing the Ellu P song breaks the internet as it goes viral. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

The viral clip of the choir, called Green Chamber, singing the Ellu P song was shared online by the popular Insta-blogger Tunde Ednut, a massive supporter of Peter Obi and the Obidient movement.

In his post, the blogger described the choir's work as amazing and mind-thrilling.

Watch the viral clip below:

See how Nigerians reacted to the viral video of a choir singing a new version of the Ellu P song

@papcy_valery:

"If this man was declared president immediately after the election I think the joy in people's hearts and excitement would have caused a lot of commotion, maybe God just delayed the process to eventually pronounce him winner later because of the love Nigerians have for this gentleman is overwhelming."

@tayelolu_11:

"90% of people are shouting obi who con vote for BAT?"

@vic_o_official:

"#naija nothing is impossible in this our country I swear."

@smilingmuscles:

"BAT has won but him no go fit sleep self because almost everyone is rooting for OBI."

@christy_jesus:

"The reason he lost. You all now see him as your Lord and saviour . Praising Obi in the house of God . Hmmm! Why are you all putting this guy in God's place? God is a jealous God,who wouldn't want His glory to be taken or shared . If you love your obi as claimed,stop putting him in the place of God."

@throwbacknaijatvv:

"Obi the only celebrity politician."

@princenelsonenwerem:

"They need to sing this our anthem at the swearing in when we recover our mandate."

@sabitalk1:

"I’ve never ever seen Tinubu receiving this kind of love since when Highnec declared him as the president elect, wow there’s a big difference between a Leader and a by force leader."

@multitech7341:

"You guys should be creative and think of something else. The election is over."

@drbtgar:

"@greenchamberchoir Release this song please. E go be my ringtone instanta!!!!!!"

@naija_rich_kids:

"Make he dey use all this love console himself. Since he no go smell aso rock."

Tunde Ednut finds the Nigerian man that counted LP’s votes at PU in a catchy way

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian man from a viral clip with a catchy tune during vote-counting at the recently concluded 2023 presidential election has come out to thank Tunde Ednut for posting his video.

The young man, in his appreciation video, thanked Tunde while noting that he never expected that he could get 25k followers on his Instagram page within 24 hours.

Tunde reposted the appreciation video on his page while confessing that he doesn't know how Stephen Muoka garnered over 25k followers within 24 hours.

