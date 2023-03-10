A Nigerian hairdresser has gone viral on social media after pulling a fast one on her client, who dozed off

The hairdresser was not having it after noticing that her client had slept off while her hair was still getting braided

In a hilarious video, the hairdresser joined her client to take a nap, and the lady got surprised by her actions

A Nigerian hairdresser has revealed how she dealt with a client who dozed off at her salon.

While braiding her client's hair, she observed that the lady had slept off, and she got upset over this.

Hairdresser abandons client Photo Credit: @alice_mukendi

Source: TikTok

She immediately moved to her store room and brought a pillow and blanket to nap like her client.

Shortly after she laid down, her client awoke and burst into laughter as she saw the stylist sleeping on the floor.

Social media reactions

@hairperfectionn said:

"Maybe I will try this on client to see her reaction."

@trillassbroad commented:

"I woulda been mad she woke up so quick. You barely got to lay down."

@phelyarchy noted:

"Hey Alice I love your work soo much where are you located I come we work together i know braiding too."

@minola_cakes001 said:

"If i were her i would join you down there we sleep together."

@pricelessgold02 stated:

"You shouldn’t have laughed and let’s see what she will do."

@nalitriphonia said:

"I guess she's was thinking that by the time she wakes up u will be done."

@kaelliott added:

"I would have gone straight to sleep too because they like to stress person."

Watch the video below:

Hairdresser nabs customer badmouthing her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful hairstylist has cried out on TikTok after seeing hurtful messages on her customer's phone. In a trending video, the hairstylist caught her client saying bad things to her friend about her hairdo whilst still in the salon.

The lady complained bitterly to her friend that the hairstylist was really bad at her job, and she can't wait to leave the salon.

The lady further mentioned that the stylist added way too much 'pink colour' to the hair and she doesn't like it. The stylist was shocked to see the chat and she made a video which she shared online, while asking if she should confront the client. The video has attracted lots of mixed reactions from netizens who tried to advise her on what to do.

Source: Legit.ng