A Nigerian hair vendor has sparked reactions on social media after she released a video of what happened in her shop

Unbeknownst to the new staff, the shop owner placed a camera to watch everything and caught her

Many people who watched the clip supported the new employee, saying she meant no harm and pleaded for her not to be sacked

A Nigerian hair vendor shared a camera footage of what her new worker in the shop was doing.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, she informed netizens that the new employee was given the job that day.

She said the lady was newly employed. Photo Credit: @justhairs

Source: TikTok

Explaining the lady's action in the clip, she said the new employee wore all the hair in her shop that was meant for sale.

In the clip, the lady whistled a song as she got busy with the human hair. Her boss did not expect such from her.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Since it’s her first day, I expected her to calm down you know what I mean," she replied a netizen.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Lele said:

"So you mean its bad people are so wicked and you think people would support your bad heart just putting them on has she eaten them."

Adenike said:

"Hv done that also , don't knw my boss was coming nd she ask me 2 take 1, may God bless her in jesus name."

Gabi said:

"Don't sack her please, she has no bad intentions. you can hear her singing praise to God in igbo language."

Abigail said:

"Talk to her..she will understand..social media can't solve this, .Thank u."

Bella said:

"She dey check the one she go use her salary buy nah."

Guy said:

"So that she can explain to the customers how it feels. Na strategy u no sabi."

Evahdeboss said:

"I understand her,sometimes you wish you could afford something but you cant."

user8018127662364 said:

"She has to test if all of them are in good condition. how can she sell something she hasn't worn????"

Hairstylist nabs customer badmouthing her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hairstylist had nabbed a customer who was badmouthing her while she braided her hair.

In a trending video, the hairstylist caught her client saying bad things to her friend about her hairdo whilst still in the salon.

The lady complained bitterly to her friend that the hairstylist was really bad at her job, and she can't wait to leave the salon.

The lady further mentioned that the stylist added way too much 'pink colour' to the hair and she doesn't like it.

Source: Legit.ng