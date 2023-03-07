Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a monkey playing romantically with a beautiful lady

The young lady who sat on a swing was joined by the mammal that could not keep its hands to itself

From putting its hand across her shoulder, the monkey progressed to touching her in different places

A beautiful lady shared a video on TikTok of the sunning thing a monkey did to her.

While she sat on a swing, the monkey arrived on the scene and proceeded to put its arms around her shoulder.

The monkey fondled the lady. Photo Credit: @quaneshaburks

Source: TikTok

The lady could not help but giggle and smile. The monkey went on to kiss her hand and then grapple her mammary glands from behind while also kissing her on the cheek.

The TikTok clip has generated mixed reactions. While some people found it romantic, the monkey's actions did not sit well with a section of netizens.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mr Beigns said:

"E nor go let me touch am now ohh.. See the wey tinubu dey romance am."

AYOMIDE said:

"It’s cool when they do it but it’s a problem when I do it !!!!!"

Nancy said:

"This fellow knows how to take care of a womanmore than this gender,that calls themselves awww dats sooo romantic."

VC said:

"OMDSSS THIS IS SO CUTE but funny at the same time."

Badellionaire said:

"I shouted Jesus."

adloop adloop said:

"This is what men be looking like to me anyway."

Home of entertainment said:

"They just dont talk because they don't want to pay rent."

Monkey grabs lady's shirt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had struggled as a monkey got hold of her shirt.

The monkey was locked in a cage at a place that appeared to be a zoo when the funny incident happened.

The short video showed the lady busy observing the animal in the cage when the monkey reached out and got hold of her shirt.

In a bid to extricate herself, the lady started dragging hard, trying to force the monkey to let go of her clothes. The funny monkey was apparently not ready to let go of the shirt as it became a fierce fight between them.

