A hilarious video of a toddler falling during a photo shoot at a studio has kept people in stitches

In the video, all hands were on deck to make sure the toddler stays in one place, but the child was too fragile to stand

The funny video showed the toddler tumbling to the ground just a few seconds after the photographer started the shoot

A cute little girl recently crashed to the ground while having a birthday photoshoot at a studio.

In a trending video, the toddler was carefully placed to stand beside a chair. After which, the photographer went backwards to take a good shot.

Baby falls during photoshoot Photo Credit: @mammieomotolanigold

Source: TikTok

Shortly afterwards, the toddler fell backwards to the ground in a hilarious manner, and the photographer got speechless.

Social media reactions

@maryannadorah said:

"Abeg I for like see the result."

@Otweytwey said:

"Abeg ooo make una leave her ooo. Do sitting style."

@Hassan Mariam reacted:

"If u see the way I shout ehnn my own sef too much."

@user2548004240504 wrote:

"You allow that queen to fall down."

@Amoke reacted:

"Is the yakata fall for me"

@Bloom’s Mom wrote:

"My baby when we want to do shoot for her."

@Bridney commented:

"Atleast you snap before she fell."

Watch the video below:

Little girl poses on tricycle for photoshoot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has become an instant hit on social media over her majestic photoshoot. The unidentified girl in a Twitter post by @Aestheticthin13 gave killer poses as she smiled for the camera.

The young model exuded so much confidence as she smiled balancing atop a tricycle popularly known in Nigeria as Keke Napep without being aided. In other adorable photoshoots, she strolled across the street, oblivion of the stares she was getting from passers-by and onlookers.

Tweeps couldn't help but shower encomiums on the girl as they hailed her beauty. Many others compared her looks to that of American music stars, Rihanna and Beyonce.

Source: Legit.ng