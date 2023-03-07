Three Nigerian friends have gone viral on social media after showing off their incredible transformation

The three Nigerian men first shared a throwback photo of themselves standing together five years ago

Surprisingly, five years later, the boys got more handsome and looked expensive as they posed with an expensive whip

Social media users have penned down their thoughts over a transformation video of three Nigerian men.

The three young men had shared a throwback photo of themselves five years ago.

Friends show off transformation Photo Credit: @styles_ex

The photo showed them looking dark-skinned while posing in front of a church.

However, in the after photos shared via the platform, the boys looked better and richer than in their previous photo.

Social media reactions

@chinnyfavvy0 said:

"Poverty is really dark in complexion I swear."

@olamide766 stated:

"Some girls we be like. I wish I meet you earlier earlier nibo but you guys are fuc king cute."

@mubeenah_38 reacted:

"E be like say I don see husband the guy at d middle how far?"

@ewartohmi commented:

"Omo all of Una Dey enter my eye. It’s so hard to pick the most handsome out of the three of you."

@linaella6 said:

"Omo I wan do dis challenge but d problem b same I still short still con black since 2016."

@2808kemi added:

"Abeg no argument, my own is who go to my man among u, I come in peace, cute you guys."

Watch the video below:

