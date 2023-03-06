A lady named Nate said she gave out more than half of her belongings in pursuit of her happiness

Nate has been residing in her Honda Civic car for over two years and has a TikTok page where she makes contents around her abode

The lady said she lives in the car everyday while trying not to get harassed by police or burglars and 'getting in touch with herself'

A lady, Nate, who proudly lives in her Honda Civic car has become a viral sensation on social media.

A TikTok clip of hers which has amassed over one million views showcased how she arises from the car and go about her business.

Nate gave out 80 % of her belongings. Photo Credit: @mothernateur

She blocked the car windows and redesigned its interior whenever she wants to sleep. During the day when she is not sleeping, she takes off the blockages and uses the car like a normal whip.

On her website Mothernateur.com how she began to live in her car. Nate said she gave out 80 % of her belongings in March 2020 and began living in her car from that period.

Nate explained that she began living in her car in pursuit of her happiness, to become a nomad as well as a rolling stone. On her website, she wrote:

"In March 2020, I gave away 80% of my belongings, and moved into my Honda Civic, for my pursuit of happiness to become a nomad, a rolling stone… to become free!"

She highlighted some challenges she braced up for as someone who resides in her car. She wrote via her website:

"Now I’m wandering these streets, in the great outdoors, minding my business, dippin’ and dodgin’ Corona and Karens at the same dam*n time, trying not to get harassed by police or burglars, getting more in touch with myself, while living in my car. SHEESH!"

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Susu said:

"Real question — like the bathroom? I use it multiple times at night. Where do you use the bathroom? And how does that work for that time of the month?"

Shakira Ragland said:

"Only thing you got to do is just pay it because baby who going to jail I’ll call the bond company send someone to pay it n u good."

Annette Shaw said:

"This happened to me too! Only difference is I showed up to court on the wrong date! The cop let me leave tho..."

Kiy said:

"Don't turn yourself in, go to the court house and write the judge. It's called recalling a warrant, they'll give you a new court date."

5-97-XE said:

"You’ve got to get out of that situation and I mean ASAP! I would offer you a job but I’ve noticed, ppl online don’t want work, they want views."

user1632943632745 said:

"Pray all is well✝️.for someone living in their car already struggling.. should be that the court can assist‼️knowing the circumstances."

American woman who lives inside her car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about an American woman who lives inside her car.

According to the New York Post, the TikToker chose to move into her Honda Civic after struggling to pay her rent on time and skipping meals to save money.

Crump started living in her Honda in late 2019 and has decided to remain there for a while due to the high cost of living even as inflation continues to bite across the world.

In a video on her TikTok page, the young woman detailed the safety measures she has put in place to ensure she does not hurt herself or others.

