A young American woman named Nikita Crump has shared details of what it is like to live inside the car

Crump was forced to move into her Honda Civic due to her inability to afford rent, buy food, and service her debts

She has since created a system to turn the car into her dwelling for the night, adding that she moves from one parking to the other to avoid raising suspicion

Nikita Crump, a North Carolina woman with over 1 million followers on TikTok has shared her true experience of what it means to live in a car.

Nikita spends the nights parked at different places to avoid raising suspicions. Photos: Nikita Crump.

According to the New York Post, the TikToker chose to move into her Honda Civic after struggling to pay her rent on time and skipping meals to save money.

This was happening despite her sinking into massive debt while still working working two jobs.

Crump has put in place safety measures

Crump started living in her Honda in late 2019 and has decided to remain there for a while due to the high cost of living even as inflation continues to bite across the world.

In a video on her TikTok page, the young woman details the safety measures she has put in place to ensure she does not hurt herself or others.

An example are the window covers she uses at nighttime to block out any views inside, something she says is "effective when it comes to stealth, safety and insulation.”

“It’s totally inconspicuous. Nobody knows I’m in here,” she said.

Sleeps in different parking lots

To avoid familiarity and detection, Crump keeps moving from one parking lot to the other every night.

She uses Google Maps to locate what she terms as “nice neighborhoods" after which she zooms in to survey how many cars park on the streets at night.

That is followed by her driving over at night to pick a spot, park the car and try to blend into the environment.

When morning comes, Crump folds and tucks her beddings in the backseat then removes the window covers before looking for somewhere to shower.

Crump is accustomed to uncomfortable situations

The car has a small, black tray that attaches to her steering wheel which serves as a makeshift table for her meals.

Most of what she eats is takeout food from restaurants, after which she takes her dirty clothes to the nearby laundry for a wash.

“Here’s things in my car that just make sense for homeless life,” she says, adding that there are storage containers in her trunk and portable devices to charge her electronics.

Crump, who discloses that she has been homeless for the longer part of her adult life, says that she has become accustomed to being in uncomfortable situations.

