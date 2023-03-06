A TikTok video shows four ladies who used wood to cross a flooded river without betraying any form of fear

In the video, the ladies climbed on the flat wood and it was pushed into the river more like an engine boat

After seeing the video, some people have said they would never try such a crossing as they regard it to be dangerous

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Four courageous ladies used a flat wood to cross a heavily flooded river without fear.

A video posted on TikTok by @user15568303659260 shows when the ladies climbed the wood and it was pushed into the river.

The four ladies used the flat wood as a boat to cross the flooded river. Photo credit: TikTok/@user15568303659260.

Source: UGC

In the video, the four women appear to be coming back from a journey when they encountered a heavy flood.

Four women go viral after crossing river with wood

The entire river was filled to the brim with brownish water that flowed aggressively after what must have been heavy rain.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The big river had no bridge and this left people with no other option but to look for an alternative way of crossing it.

When the four ladies arrived at the bank of the river, they were helped onto the wood by a man.

The man also pushed the wood into the river and it sailed seamlessly till it got to the other end.

Meanwhile, a lot of reactions have trailed the video. Many people have expressed fear and said they would never try such.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@malaikamwekaly said:

"This can never be me!!! I don’t and can never trust my village people, especially my father's side."

@Cate commented

"I know my village people very well, even my ancestors."

@KOIN KORES said:

"Hehe I don't trust the flat wood. Hehe I'm not giving my village witches time to celebrate."

@rosemary commented:

"I no go enter."

Lady rides bicycle with water on her head

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who went to fetch water carried it on her head while riding a bicycle.

Instead of tying the jerrycan of water on the bicycle, the lady opted to carry it on her head.

The way she rode the bicycle without the water falling made the video to go viral on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng