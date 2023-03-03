A Nigerian lady said that she was completely stunned after her online lover made a marriage proposal to her at the airport

The lovely moment which was caught on camera was shared on social media and got netizens talking

She said that it was a nerve-wracking moment for her and believes it was so for him too as it was their first physical meeting

A Nigerian lady who was proposed to at an airport has gone down memory lane as she celebrated her marriage.

Sharing a video from her proposal on TikTok, the lady said she was nervous and blown away as it was their first physical meeting.

Since accepting the proposal and tying the knot with the man, the lady said not a day goes by that she does not feel loved.

Showering encomiums on her husband, she said she is honored to spend her life with him and to spend each day as Valentine's day. She wrote:

"This was just the sweetest, most purest moment after arriving to meet my love for the first time. First touch, first kiss, first hug, first everything with my now husband. I was totally blown away as I walked out the airport. I was nervous and he was nervous — but he will say he wasn’t my husband is so sweet and so pure hearted. You can tell as he proposed to me. My in-laws trying to get the “will you marry me” in order lol so innocent and sweet.

"I loved everything about my arrival. I am honored to spend my life with this man and get to enjoy everyday as Valentine’s day. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t feel loved and also pour out my love to him my forever Valentine."

Social media reactions

Adunni Adekola said:

"Awwww congratulations…..I remember seeing my husband for the 1st time too……I replay the video all the time."

Jenny1948 said:

"Aww congratulations sweet moment can’t wait to go in August to see my husband for the first time enjoyment and happiness."

gwendolynjohnson595 said:

"I love this. I did it 2022, October we’re still together."

blessedmarie735 said:

"Congratulations to you both and God bless you both."

