A Nigerian woman identified as Vicky Umodu has returned the sum of N14.9m or $36,000 she found in a sofa given to her for free on Craigslist

The woman who lives in San Bernardino, California was checking Craigslists for chairs to buy and found out a particular family was giving out theirs for free

She requested for and got the sofa but when they were delivered, she found out the huge cash in one of them; she arranged and returned the money

Vicky Umodu, a Nigerian woman who lives in San Bernardino California has shown an exemplary display of honesty after she returned N14.9m she found in a sofa.

Umodu had the furniture delivered to her for free by a family who wanted to give them out.

Vicky Umodu has been hailed for her honesty. Photo credit: Diseph Mgborogwu, Vicky Umodu and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

How it happened

The honest Nigerian woman was said to have moved into a new home in California and was checking on Craigslists for new furniture to buy.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She found out that there is a family who wants to give out furniture belonging to a late relative.

She picked up the chairs and had them delivered to her new home. When the chairs arrived, she was checking them out when she found a huge sum stashed in one of them.

Umodu said:

"I just moved in, and I don’t have anything in my house. I was so excited, so we picked it up and brought it in.

‘I was just telling my son, “Come, come, come!” I was screaming, “This is money! I need to call the guy!”’

She returns the money

They made contacts with the kind family that gave them the chairs and had the money returned. She said:

‘God has been kind to me and my children. They’re all alive and well. I have three beautiful grandchildren, so what can I ever ask from God?’

After returning the money, she got the sum of N900,000 in return for her honesty.

The story was late shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

See the post below:

Instagram users react

@lulusmooth said:

"For me I will hold it for like a year before I return it."

@poshest_hope commented:

"As it should. It’s not her money."

@gucci_tos said:

"How could they have kept so much money in the chair if it's not set up."

Keke driver gets 500,000 Naira, gifted same amount by Sultan

Legit.ng previously reported that a Keke driver identified as Mallam Tulu found some money forgotten in his vehicle by a passenger but returned it to the owner.

Mallam found the money in Jos but instead of keeping it for himself, he chose to look for the owner. His honest act attracted praises from Nigerians.

The man was initially gifted the sum of N5000. His reward however later increase to equal the sum he returned when the news got to the ears of a kindhearted sultan.

Source: Legit.ng